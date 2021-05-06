Anastasia Besedina

Supermarket E-commerce Website

Anastasia Besedina
Anastasia Besedina
  • Save
Supermarket E-commerce Website web interface ux ui online store online shop market food delivery shop supermarket
Download color palette

Hello:)
I want to share my new concept design for Novus Supermarket 😊

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️ What do you think about it? 👇🏽

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Anastasia Besedina
Anastasia Besedina

More by Anastasia Besedina

View profile
    • Like