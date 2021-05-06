Martin Spurway

Atom Studios Mobile Accessories

Martin Spurway
Martin Spurway
Hire Me
  • Save
Atom Studios Mobile Accessories startup spring summer clerkenwell orange electrons neutrons atoms brand experience branding industrialdesign case iphone12 iphone phonecase accessories mobile atomstudios atom
Download color palette

Great to be involved in early stage start ups. We helped Atom with their product, brand and packaging to make a more sustainable and longer lasting mobile accessories.

This image shows the split case. Full case study on my behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/118896117/Atom-Studios

Press 'L' to show some love.

Martin Spurway
Martin Spurway
Designer, Surfer, Digital, Physical.
Hire Me

More by Martin Spurway

View profile
    • Like