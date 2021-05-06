Atom Studios Mobile Accessories

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Great to be involved in early stage start ups. We helped Atom with their product, brand and packaging to make a more sustainable and longer lasting mobile accessories.
This image shows the split case. Full case study on my behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/118896117/Atom-Studios
Press 'L' to show some love.