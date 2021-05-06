Dmitry Khludeev

Case palindrome

Palindrome
Palindrome — is where words are returned, funny capers are done and the world is made a better place. Come and join us!

You ever heard them say, "What’s been said can’t be unsaid"? Well, it ceased to be true ever since you have been enabled to unsay just about anything. Tell us what you wish never came out of your mouth and we’ll see to it that it’s been taken back.

