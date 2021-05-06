Nur Intan Sari

Fast Track App

Nur Intan Sari
Nur Intan Sari
  • Save
Fast Track App purple blue eccomerce ui design uiuxdesign uiux ux ui supermarket
Download color palette

Fast Track App is a mobile-based self-service counter application in Indomaret. This application allows customers to scan barcodes of goods independently and then pay for the goods at the cashier.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Nur Intan Sari
Nur Intan Sari

More by Nur Intan Sari

View profile
    • Like