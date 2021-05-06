Margo

Under the river

Under the river octopus character in the city cartoon illustration character design color cartoon character cartoon 2d character flat design 2d illustration illustration
This illustration is part of a collaboration "My character is in my city!" I painted the octopus that lives in the waters of the Moscow River and prepares a plan to take over the world! You can see the full project here:

Special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation
Thanks everyone for watching!

