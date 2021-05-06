Puritone Records Logo & Record Label Designed by The Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

→ Client: Pure Storage / Puritone Records

A previous large client of mine, Pure Storage (I designed the Pure Storage brand logo design), approached me to design a retro-cool logo that would be used to brand a fun side-project of theirs, called: Puritone Records.

This was one of the quickest turnaround logo design I have done, and especially one for such an important client as Pure Storage.

Puritone Records Logo in 5 Days!

I had just 5 days to come up with an idea, and have the files ready to give them for April 1st.

In fact, I started on Tuesday and had the main idea ready to present on Friday. The client’s response to the 1st and only idea? “Holy s**t this is awesome!!! Really, really like the idea!”

Then I had from Friday, and the weekend, to perfect and polish this idea to final files for Monday. Easy…

The Puritone Records Logo Process

I started with the Puritone Records logo type, this would be just the wording, and once I had this general idea mocked-up, it was then a case of then designing a faux record label version.

A few major requests from Pure Storage: that the overall container of the logo be of a similar shape to the Pure Storage logomark (that I had also previously designed for them), a clearer visual example of their logomark within the finished piece, a sense of anti-harddisk sentiment, and an overall design style of reto-cool.

It was somewhat fortunate that when looking at where the Puritone wording would sit, within a rotated version of the Pure Storage logomark, that I immediately saw at least one way to utilise this narrowing space towards the top: which was to progressively heighten each letter of Puritone, which created a pretty funky, and distinctive, typographic style.

The retro style, and efficient use of this narrowing space, was further enhanced by the use of a heavily condensed font.

