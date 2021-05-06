Cute sewing room 🧵

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
My first attempt to learn blender was not good at all: it kept crashing for no reason, the interface was scary and unfamiliar. New vocabulary seemed to summon a demon if said out loud.
I dropped out.
I opened blender months after the first try, and wow, it was like meeting the old buddy, who said "Oh, it's so great to see you, where have you been for so long?". The interface was great and familiar, blender terms didn't scare me anymore. The only thing I regret is that I gave up too fast the first time.