Unique - Decorative Serif Font
Unique is decorative, elegant font with tons of alternate glyphs, ligatures and multilingual support. It's a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes.
Unique is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Uppercase, lowercase, numeral,punctuation & Symbol
Alternate glyphs
Ligatures
Multilingual support
Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/unique-decorative-serif-font 🙂
