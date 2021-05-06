Unique - Decorative Serif Font

Unique is decorative, elegant font with tons of alternate glyphs, ligatures and multilingual support. It's a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes.

Unique is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Uppercase, lowercase, numeral,punctuation & Symbol

Alternate glyphs

Ligatures

Multilingual support

Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/unique-decorative-serif-font 🙂

