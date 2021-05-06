Henke Thunder

Landing page for the app

Henke Thunder
Henke Thunder
  • Save
Landing page for the app website simple quotes shapes landing app clean animation webdesign interface ux ui
Download color palette

Hi, this is a simple landing design for the app I did earlier, where you can read quotes and browse illustrations at the same time

Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Henke Thunder
Henke Thunder

More by Henke Thunder

View profile
    • Like