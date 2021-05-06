Mechanical Broom and Road Sweeper Machine - Atlas Industries

Mechanical Brooms manufactured by atlas have a sweeping width of 2.5 meters. We are exporter of mechanical sweeper machine in Worldwide. These road sweeper trucks are equipped with nylon bristles for efficient and durable cleaning of the road. This Mechanical Brooms Machine is preferred by a lot of road contractors for its ease of operation. Atlas Mechanical Sweepers can be conveniently moved by attaching at the rear of a tractor. All the parts used are highly durable and suited for tough Indian conditions. Mechanical Brooms is easy to Operating and maintenance. It does not require skilled labor.

Website>>https://www.atlasindustries.in/mechanical-broom.html