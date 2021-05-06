mahnaz yazdani

Add joy to your life

If I am trapped in a bad situation, I have two options: either do nothing and feel sad for myself, or try to find ways to add joy to my life. Even the smallest bit of joy will be helpful. The fact is that life will not wait for us to enjoy being alive but we can find our own ways to enjoy it right now.

