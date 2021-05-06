Rokas Aleliunas

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Hidden hidden meaning hidden cardboard box conceptual art conceptual illustration poster art lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Playing hide and seek with my problems.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
