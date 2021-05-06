Karolis Steponavicius

Senditoo mobile apps redesign

Karolis Steponavicius
Karolis Steponavicius
  • Save
Senditoo mobile apps redesign ui ux mobile app design bank transfers mobile wallet mobile topup mobile payments utility bills bill payments android design ios mobile uiux mobile ui money transfer mobile app
Download color palette

Android and iOS apps redesign.

The new cost-effective and secure way to send money, top-up a mobile phone or pay bills.

Karolis Steponavicius
Karolis Steponavicius

More by Karolis Steponavicius

View profile
    • Like