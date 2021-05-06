hosein nazarpour

Kid & Doll

hosein nazarpour
hosein nazarpour
  • Save
Kid & Doll vector doll girl kid shortfilm animation design cutout moho hoseinnazarpour 2danimation
Download color palette

This is a screenshot of a short animation
You can order your short animation and rigging project in Moho software to me and my professional team

Email address: Hoseinnazarpour@yahoo.com

I will be thankful if one of you guys send me an invitation for Dribble

hosein nazarpour
hosein nazarpour

More by hosein nazarpour

View profile
    • Like