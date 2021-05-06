Kalle Ketelä

2 design Credit Card payment page

Kalle Ketelä
Kalle Ketelä
  • Save
2 design Credit Card payment page ux ui minimal flat design clean dailyui
Download color palette

I wanted to bring the feeling of plane tickets with font that has some letter spacing and overall calm and sophisticated business like feeling from the dark blue and light grey.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Kalle Ketelä
Kalle Ketelä

More by Kalle Ketelä

View profile
    • Like