Aquarii88 - Badge

Aquarii88 is spiritual products based business. 🔮

The name Aquarii is the name of a star group in the Aquarius constellation. 🌟

88 in numerology means analytical and intuitive.

The shape of the logo is in the shape of a Tarot card 🎴

