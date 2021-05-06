bakhshian logo iron badge design

Faraz Zarifiyan

⚫ Logo design and Persian logotype of Bakhshian Trading
In this design, I designed this symbol from the ancient symbol of Homa or the lion of Persepolis by combining the style of European "crest" logos.
Persian Logotype of this logo designed based on english Logotype
Design by Faraz Zarifiyan
afra studio ®

