bakhshian logo iron badge design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
⚫ Logo design and Persian logotype of Bakhshian Trading
In this design, I designed this symbol from the ancient symbol of Homa or the lion of Persepolis by combining the style of European "crest" logos.
Persian Logotype of this logo designed based on english Logotype
Design by Faraz Zarifiyan
afra studio ®