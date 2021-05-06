Justin Langford

FishFish - Personal Work

Justin Langford
Justin Langford
  • Save
FishFish - Personal Work procreate fishing cute fish justinlangfordart illustration pet goldfish
Download color palette

Personal work, inspired by the idea of shark-dogs but instead... goldfish-dogs.
They're more more fun than regular goldfish, but louder and probably messier.

Done in Procreate.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Justin Langford
Justin Langford

More by Justin Langford

View profile
    • Like