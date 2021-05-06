Adam Budi Satria

Merchant Section

Adam Budi Satria
Adam Budi Satria
  • Save
Merchant Section food delivery app merchant uiux
Download color palette

How to management item at food delivery service

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Adam Budi Satria
Adam Budi Satria

More by Adam Budi Satria

View profile
    • Like