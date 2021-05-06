Justin Langford

Corpsetober 2020 - TAROT

Justin Langford
Justin Langford
  • Save
Corpsetober 2020 - TAROT cult v of cups illustration art challenge drink funny oops mask procreate forest punch woods tarot
Download color palette

Corpsetober 2020 prompt "TAROT."

I tried to think of something fun to do with tarot, having no idea what cards are which.
I've heard of cups and swords, so I decided the 5 of Cups would be fun but how to execute it was the challenge.

Done in Procreate.

Justin Langford
Justin Langford

More by Justin Langford

View profile
    • Like