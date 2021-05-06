Corpsetober 2020 - TAROT

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Corpsetober 2020 prompt "TAROT."
I tried to think of something fun to do with tarot, having no idea what cards are which.
I've heard of cups and swords, so I decided the 5 of Cups would be fun but how to execute it was the challenge.
Done in Procreate.