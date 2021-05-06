Squarespace Website Design - Yoga & Wellness Studio

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi, I'm Tasha 👋
Website Designer and Digital Marketer specialising in helping wellness entrepreneurs flourish online.
I work with businesses from all different areas within the wellness industry; from Studios, to Nutritionists, Holistic Health Coaches and other businesses that prioritise wellness, to help them develop a stunning, functional website and effective digital marketing to cultivate better customer connections.
My love for all things wellness has blossomed as I’ve taken a very personal passion and combined it with my technical capabilities in design and digital marketing.
A key part of this process, for me, is about helping you gain confidence in your online presence and its ability to authentically connect your customers with your brand.
Let's Connect!
https://www.tashadobie.uk/
https://www.instagram.com/tashadobie.uk/