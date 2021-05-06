Wawrzyńska Joanna

Second shot of the CP website

Wawrzyńska Joanna
Wawrzyńska Joanna
  • Save
Second shot of the CP website services one-line software house software design illustration logo software website ux ui graphic design flat design branding
Download color palette

Hello dribbble!

Today I want to show you the second shot of the CodersPeak website. I have designed all the illustrations!

I invite you to visit the whole website
www.coderspeak.com

Thank you for your attention.
Have a good day!

Wawrzyńska Joanna
Wawrzyńska Joanna

More by Wawrzyńska Joanna

View profile
    • Like