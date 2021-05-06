Jaydip Goswami

Uber

Jaydip Goswami
Jaydip Goswami
  • Save
Uber cab booking ui design uiux app redesign uber app
Download color palette

Uber App Redesign.
What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below!😉

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Do you have any project ? Feel Free to contact me
Email : goswamijaydipj@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Jaydip Goswami
Jaydip Goswami

More by Jaydip Goswami

View profile
    • Like