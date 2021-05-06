Single-record view

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello guys 👋,
Monitoring health records 🩺 is nothing new nowadays. Having enormous volumes of data, it might be complicated to stay on the right track. This view focuses on a specific record to show some details 🧾, such as time, personal and identification data, and aggregated statistics. The user can configure any parameters and save the patients' cards on the hard drive or in the cloud ☁️.
