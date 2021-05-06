UIUX app design for crypto wallet tracker

Welcome to my profile!👋🏻

This is my new app design for AWESOME crypto project that have a lot of cool features (PROJECT FOR CLIENT)

ENJOY IT!

If You will need some:

– App UIUX design, prototyping

– Web design / Landing page design

– Logo & Branding

– Motion design & Logo animation

– Characters illustration, custom graphics, icons

Just let me know!😉 and if you need an AWESOME design just press the "HIRE" button or text me on my e-mail (contactboms@gmail.com) or here on Dribbble.

Don't forget to check other works and my other Graphic / Motion Design projects

💙 Don't forget about like and subscribe!

Piece!✌🏻