Sigurna okupljanja / Safe Gatherings

Sigurna okupljanja / Safe Gatherings
The online platform "Safe Gatherings" was presented in Zagreb, which is basically a tool for the safe organization of public events during a pandemic. The holders are the Croatian Chamber of Economy and the Ministry of Culture and Media, in partnership with the Civil Protection Headquarters and the Croatian Institute of Public Health.

Posted on May 6, 2021
