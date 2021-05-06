FC straat - Designs system components

Wild Digital teamed up with Soufiane Touzani, a pioneer in freestyle football and influencer, to create the biggest online football club in the Netherlands. With one mission: to make every football player of FC Straat better. We created the Visual Design , Digital presence for the football club and an E-commerce platform.

Having done all this, we’re now working on the next step—implementing a team element on their platform. If you haven’t checked the previous team element snapshot, please do! As you can see above, we paid particular attention to the details of the different design components—carefully crafting them to form a design system, which lead to a consistent and cohesive end result.

Services we provided

• Brand Identity

• UX Design

• Customer Journey Mapping

• User Interface & Web Design

• Website development

About Wild Digital

Hi – we are Wild Digital, a creative digital agency that works with you to maximise your potential by crafting beautiful brands and engaging experiences across all digital touchpoints – websites, apps and digital products.

Check us out at www.wild-digital.com

Follow Wild Digital for more updates:

Instagram / Dribbble / Linkedin