Jakub Helcberger

Task Manager App UI

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Hire Me
  • Save
Task Manager App UI calendar ui calendar task list task manager minimalist light clean ui clean mobile app uxui ux concept ui design
Download color palette

Hey all! Today I wanted to present to you a simple task manager concept with access to the calendar and scheduled events.

Hope you'll like it! More shots tomorrow ;)

Have a good one! 👊🏻

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119090675/Task-manager-UI-concept

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Junior UI•UX Looking for New Adventures ✌🏻
Hire Me

More by Jakub Helcberger

View profile
    • Like