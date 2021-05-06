LCKDWN PACK '_DESIGN PILL'

'_DESIGN PILL'

First RELIC of the LCKDWN PACK

A bit of context :

During the first Lockdown back in 2020, on day #5,

I decided to make an entire serie of artwork around COVID lockdown.

I wanted to mark this historical period for me with log book on a daily basis and wanted to push myself to do art again and again, instead of losing my mind being locked.

Back in those days, we had no ideas of how long this COVID19 situation would last, so I imagine relics, found in the futur, that shows what happened during this worldwide disaster.

I had no idea how to do it, so I decided to start learning 3D and rendering.

I ended up with a SERIE of 15 Relics that relates to our story with my vision of the design.