Khuram A.

Layout Exploration 17

Khuram A.
Khuram A.
Hire Me
  • Save
Layout Exploration 17 website ux blogs typography layout landing page design minimal clean ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

Another Layout & Typography Exploration featuring minimalistic & monochromatic work.

I will be glad to have your thoughts over this exploration, Thank you.

Photo & Content Credits: https://dailycoffeenews.com 

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Khuram A.
Khuram A.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Khuram A.

View profile
    • Like