Jervy App - Handcrafted Pet Furniture

Jervy App - Handcrafted Pet Furniture
Hello People.
This is one of my recent App designs for Jervy.
A handcrafted pet furniture company based out of Canada.
The motto of the brand is 'Crafting a piece of art for home & your pets using natural materials while empowering artisans around the world. Based on Jervy's great brand concept I made a clean, minimal earthy concept-based app design.

Please let me know your feedback :)

Posted on May 6, 2021
