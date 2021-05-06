Jervy App - Handcrafted Pet Furniture

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello People.
This is one of my recent App designs for Jervy.
A handcrafted pet furniture company based out of Canada.
The motto of the brand is 'Crafting a piece of art for home & your pets using natural materials while empowering artisans around the world. Based on Jervy's great brand concept I made a clean, minimal earthy concept-based app design.
Please let me know your feedback :)