Khuram A.

Layout Exploration 16

Khuram A.
Khuram A.
Hire Me
  • Save
Layout Exploration 16 website ux blogs typography layout landing page design minimal clean ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

Here is another Layout & Typography Exploration, In it I have used interior designwork of amazing designer Jacob Pickles.

I will be really happy to get your thoughts over this exploration, Thank you.

Photo & Content Credits: https://www.domino.com

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Khuram A.
Khuram A.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Khuram A.

View profile
    • Like