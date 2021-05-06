Justin Langford

Drawloween 2020 - WEREWOLF

Justin Langford
Justin Langford
  • Save
Drawloween 2020 - WEREWOLF justinlangfordart illustration procreate cartoon cute singing wolfman banjo wolf drawloween2020 werewolf
Download color palette

Drawloween 2020 Prompt "WEREWOLF."

I've always wanted to do a band of horror monsters playing zydeco or something, and I feel like this guy was a step in the right direction.

Done in Procreate.

Justin Langford
Justin Langford

More by Justin Langford

View profile
    • Like