Stavri Symeonidou

Vegan4Life The Vegan Shop. Logo Design

Stavri Symeonidou
Stavri Symeonidou
  • Save
Vegan4Life The Vegan Shop. Logo Design vegan food veganism vegetarian shop logo shop store vegan shop vegan logo illustration graphic illustration graphic design design cyprus logotype branding logo
Download color palette

This is a logo I created for a local vegan shop.
You can check it out here:
https://www.veganforlife.com.cy/

Stavri Symeonidou
Stavri Symeonidou

More by Stavri Symeonidou

View profile
    • Like