Doodle Club 2020 - CRAYON

Doodle Club 2020 - CRAYON procreate art challenge cute coloring octopus crayon justinlangfordart illustration doodle club
Prompted with "CRAYON," I tried to make this less spooky than the previous prompt responses.
I think an octopus, combined with a box of crayons would be pretty neat and make some great pictures.

Done in Procreate.

