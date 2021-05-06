Thomas McLean

Online Live Event Infographic Illustration - Cambridge Arts

Online Live Event Infographic Illustration - Cambridge Arts branding illustration design caligraphy illustrated type infographic live illustrated notes
I had the great pleasure to provide some graphic notation to the CAN Conference 2021. The focus was to capture the key messages of the talks but also to try and bring a broader range of people to watch the videos of the talks.

