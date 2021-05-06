Justin Langford

Doodle Club 2020 - Radio

Justin Langford
Justin Langford
  • Save
Doodle Club 2020 - Radio art challenge illustration justinlangfordart music fun cute horror pontypool radio doodle club
Download color palette

Prompted with "RADIO," I tried to make it a little ominous.
Inspired by the film "Pontypool."

Done in Procreate.

Justin Langford
Justin Langford

More by Justin Langford

View profile
    • Like