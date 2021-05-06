Justin Langford

Doodle Club 2020 - Droplet

Doodle Club 2020 - Droplet cute procreate doodle club the blob bones blob droplet
Prompted with "DROPLET," I tried to make it a little ominous.
I thought it would be cute if The Blob had a baby blob.

Done in Procreate.

Posted on May 6, 2021
