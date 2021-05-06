Chane Smit

Happy New Year 2021

Happy New Year 2021 vector illustration typography
So I was in a stump for a new years design...I felt like anything and everything was already done before, the same colours over and over, the same font in every second design, champagne and streamers everywhere, nothing was unique anymore. Although my design isn't perfect, I thought this vintage stamp / wax seal style was just that little bit different than all the other vectors out there.

Posted on May 6, 2021
