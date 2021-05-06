Happy New Year 2021

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I was in a stump for a new years design...I felt like anything and everything was already done before, the same colours over and over, the same font in every second design, champagne and streamers everywhere, nothing was unique anymore. Although my design isn't perfect, I thought this vintage stamp / wax seal style was just that little bit different than all the other vectors out there.