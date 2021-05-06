Round Chess Lid Packaging Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I used neutral green colour and tried to make the design quite minimalistic. So the busiest place on packaging design would be chess instructions that would grab the attention, not a gendered visual appearance like it is traditionally emphasized on the chess packaging. It is all about the game, not the gender.
The typeface is contrast sans-serif, which is neither feminine, nor masculine, but modern and yet classic in appearance.