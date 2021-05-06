Paulina Starikovaite

Round Chess Lid Packaging Design

Round Chess Lid Packaging Design
I used neutral green colour and tried to make the design quite minimalistic. So the busiest place on packaging design would be chess instructions that would grab the attention, not a gendered visual appearance like it is traditionally emphasized on the chess packaging. It is all about the game, not the gender.
The typeface is contrast sans-serif, which is neither feminine, nor masculine, but modern and yet classic in appearance.

