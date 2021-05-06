Odd Opp website

Tiago Ribeiro

Developing the clothing shop website concept for Odd Opp.

This is a fashion brand that represents the normcore culture. The word normcore referred to an attitude, not a particular code of dress. it was intended to mean "finding liberation in being nothing special."

