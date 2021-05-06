Justin Langford

Doodle Club 2020 - BIRB

Prompted with "BIRB," I tried to make it a little ominous.
I was always terrified of Hitchcock's "The Birds" and I think I took a little of that fear away with how cute I made this piece. That, or I'm not afraid anymore.

Done in Procreate.

