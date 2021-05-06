Paulina Starikovaite

Logo Design for Chess Packaging Design

The initial idea behind the logo is a flipped chess figure at the end that symbolises the change of the game because my brand’s vision is to reach chess popularity as a gender-inclusive game instead of being stereotypically oriented to males only.

