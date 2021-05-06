Chane Smit

Happy Holidays 2020

Happy Holidays 2020 vector illustration typography illustrator designer design
I was really excited for this design. I was looking for inspiration for a christmas design to post to my socials and send to family, when I came across paper cut out designs. I was instantly intrigued and decided to design this Christmas themed paper cut out vector.

Posted on May 6, 2021
