Skeleton Arcade - Personal Work

Skeleton Arcade - Personal Work justinlangfordart procreate spoopy spooky meat beanie insert coin classic videogames skull arcade bones skeleton
Personal Work; I just felt inspired to draw a skeleton playing an arcade cabinet.
I used to love going to arcades and playing for as long as the quarters keep coming.

Done in Procreate.

