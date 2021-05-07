Khuram A.

Layout Exploration 15

Layout Exploration 15 grid design website ux blogs typography layout landing page design minimal clean ui
Hello Dribbblers,

Here is a Layout & Typography Exploration, in which I have tried to explore how design of a page layout can be tweaked in a way to adjust more content and sections.

I will be really glad to hear out your thoughts over this experimentation.

Photo & Content Credits: https://www.designlisticle.com

