Gender neutral Chess Packaging Design

Over the years, gender neutrality has become more and more accepted especially with Gen-Z. However,
current chess packaging designs perpetuate gender stereotypes - something I wanted to change.
I analysed the gendered visual culture and how marketing and branding are done for men and women. My aim was to do the opposite and to create genderless design that would be still attractive to females without obvious pro-female appearance.