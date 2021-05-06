Paulina Starikovaite

Gender neutral Chess Packaging Design

Paulina Starikovaite
Paulina Starikovaite
  • Save
Gender neutral Chess Packaging Design gender neutral female chessboard chess graphic dimension photoshop layout design logo design packaging mockup branding design graphic design
Download color palette

Over the years, gender neutrality has become more and more accepted especially with Gen-Z. However,
current chess packaging designs perpetuate gender stereotypes - something I wanted to change.

I analysed the gendered visual culture and how marketing and branding are done for men and women. My aim was to do the opposite and to create genderless design that would be still attractive to females without obvious pro-female appearance.

Paulina Starikovaite
Paulina Starikovaite

More by Paulina Starikovaite

View profile
    • Like