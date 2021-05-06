Justin Langford

Pigeons Pigeons Pigeons - Personal Work

Justin Langford
Justin Langford
  • Save
Pigeons Pigeons Pigeons - Personal Work coo bird procreate pigeons
Download color palette

Personal work; just having some fun exploring looks and expressions for pigeons.

Done in Procreate.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Justin Langford
Justin Langford

More by Justin Langford

View profile
    • Like