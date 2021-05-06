Ivan Klyzhenko

DeliverMe - Dlivery/E-commerce mobile application

Ivan Klyzhenko
Ivan Klyzhenko
  • Save
DeliverMe - Dlivery/E-commerce mobile application delivery food mobile android app design ios app design mobile app mobile app design mobile ui uxui
Download color palette

Hi there!
 I’d love to cover the user experience of a delivery mobile app. Here you can pick the meal and track it in real time on a map.
It is a great place for restaurants to sell their food and good opportunity for deliverymen, so app makes positive social impact.
Let know what you think!

 Contact me:
ivan.klz@icloud.com
+380994363967

Ivan Klyzhenko
Ivan Klyzhenko

More by Ivan Klyzhenko

View profile
    • Like