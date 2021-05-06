Grocery app - sliding bar & cart

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Case study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118593633/Grocery-app
Hi everyone! The last two screens from the grocery app. This time, these are views for selecting the quantity of the product and the basket.
We’re available for projects! Write us at hello@invotech.co
Designer : @Marcin Grygierczyk
Art Director: @Patryk Polak