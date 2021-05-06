Marcin Grygierczyk
INVO

Grocery app - sliding bar & cart

Grocery app - sliding bar & cart swipe weight cart basket vegetables grocery app grocery mobile app mobile ios interface uxdesign uidesign simple app uiux clean ux ui design
Case study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118593633/Grocery-app

Hi everyone! The last two screens from the grocery app. This time, these are views for selecting the quantity of the product and the basket.

We’re available for projects! Write us at hello@invotech.co

Designer : @Marcin Grygierczyk
Art Director: @Patryk Polak

